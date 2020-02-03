Blessings in business can be earned through the intention of seeking Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala acceptance and pleasure. Apart from that, every entrepreneur must also set the intention that their business is for the country and the nation. This was among the contents of a Dawn Talk titled 'Mencari Keberkatan dalam Perniagaan' or Seek Blessings Throaugh Business. The talk, held early yesterday morning during the 'Masjidku Makmur, Negara Berkat Programme at the Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital, was delivered by Doctor Haji Ismuhadi bin Haji Abdullah, Da'ie of the Islamic Dakwah Centre.

Among the congregants were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy; Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs; Dato Seri Paduka Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Fiscal; and Dato Seri Paduka Doctor Haji Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Economy. Also present were Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Yussof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Awang Haji Mohd. Seruddin bin Haji Timbang; Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. This week's programme was conducted by the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the Ministry of Religious Affairs with the support of the Prime Minister's Office.

Source: Radio Television Brunei