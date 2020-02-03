The Royal Customs and Excise Department organised the Cycling and Walkathon event yesterday morning in conjunction with the International Customs Day. The event took place during the Bandarku Ceria at the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar Ali Saifuddien in the capital.

The flag-off of walkathon event was led by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Finance. About 30 people participated the 3.5-kilometer walkathon around Bandar Seri Begawan.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doktor Awang Haji Mohammad Amin Liew also participated in the 10-kilometer cycling event. Also participating were Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Fiscal and Dato Seri Paduka Doctor Haji Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Economy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei