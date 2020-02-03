The Ministry of Health has increased precautionary measures in preventing coronavirus infection in the country by reintroducing temperature screening for passengers arriving in the country's main entries. This was among the matters shared by Pengiran Doctor Haji Md Khalifah bin Pengiran Haji Ismail, Director General of Health Services during an interview in 'Rampai Pagi' yesterday.

According to Pengiran Doctor Haji Md Khalifah, the Ministry of Health continues to hold talks with stakeholders on measures to prevent and control coronavirus or nCoV infection. Temperature screening have been implemented at the Brunei International Airport since the 21st of January 2020, and this was extended to the Serasa Ferry Terminal and Kuala Lurah Customs Control Post on the 31st of January 2020. Apart from that, the Health Declaration Form was also reintroduced for flights arriving in the country especially from cities in China. Preparedness level was also increased at all health centres and hospitals nationwide. He added that the Standard of Procedure was also reviewed, updated and disseminated to ensure that all health professional staff including those working in the private sector abide by the infection control measures. He also underlined that the Ministry of Health continues to communicate closely with the World Health Organisation and neighbouring countries to monitor the nCoV infection, receive guidance and exchange information at the regional and global level.

Meanwhile, Doctor Justin Wong, Associate Specialist for Public Health at the Environmental Sanitation Health Section, Ministry of Health, said that Brunei Darussalam has barred entry for people who have been to Hubei Province, China in the past 14 days before arriving in the country, and those who holds Chinese passport issued in Hubei. However, he said that citizens and permanent residents of Brunei Darussalam are exempted from the entry ban. The government also took additional measures. First, people who have been in China in the last 14 days before arriving in Brunei Darussalam and allowed to enter the country are required to undergo self-isolation for 14 days. Secondly, citizens or permanent residents of Brunei Darussalam who are in China regardless of province are allowed to return to the country. They are required to undergo self-isolation for 14 days. Citizens or permanent residents of Brunei Darussalam in China who are sick are advised to postpone their return to the country and seek further advice from the Brunei Darussalam Embassy in China. Upon return to Brunei Darussalam, they are required to proceed to the Port Health counter and inform the staff on duty that they had just arrived from Mainland China. Forms will be handed out to be filled and information on self-isolation will be provided.

Source: Radio Television Brunei