Various methods of Tarannum reading and art were taught during the Basic Tarannum Al-Quran Workshop in conjunction with the recent Final of the National Al-Quran Reading Musabaqah For Adults 1441 Hijrah/2020. Organised by the Islamic Eminence Development Section for students and teachers of the Youth Al-Quran Reading Scheme of the Islamic Studies Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs, the workshop took place at Beribi Religious School Hall.

The workshop was conducted by Awang Haji Che' Yahya bin Daud, Invited Qari and Judge from Yayasan Islam Kelantan, Malaysia. Among other things, the 2-day training was aimed at enhancing the participants' knowledge through the experiences of the mentor. It also gave them the opportunity to learn their own strength and weakness in Al-Quran reading.

The workshop ended with the presentation of certificates to 20 teachers and 20 students of Youth Al-Quran Reading Scheme who participated. The certificates were handed over by Awang Haji Shamshol bin Haji Omar, Acting Director of Islamic Studies, Ministry of Religious Affairs. Several participants shared their gratitude for the opportunity of attending the workshop.

Source: Radio Television Brunei