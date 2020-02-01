Islam teaches its ummah ways of managing income and expenses correctly which is in moderation. Muslims need to live in moderation in fulfilling daily living requirements. Even though Islam does not prohibit its ummah from going into debt but it is not encouraged. Islam also advises its ummah to avoid debt except if there is an urgent situation that really requires it. If one is forced to be in debt, thus one must have the intention to repay the debt. The matter was among the contents of yesterday's Friday Sermon entitled the "Obligation of Paying Off Debt".

The imam or prayer leader in the sermon stressed that it is an obligation for debtors to payy of their debt as per the agreement made between the lender and the debtor. The obligation of lending include the payment of bill arrears such as water, electrical and housing bills. However, it cannot be denied that there are a number of debtors who do not pay off their debt due to insufficient financial sources. Thus, they should always strive and find ways to settle all existing debts. This is because Allah Subhanahu Wataala will provide the facilities and assistance to those wishing to settle their debts. It should be known that the behaviour of neglecting the obligation of paying off debts not only make it difficult for the debtor in this world, but will drag him into losses and difficulties in the Hereafter when he passes away before he had the chance to settle his debts and his heirs do not want to be responsible in settling the debts. Verily, those who pass away without settling their debts, when Judgement Day comes, all their charitable and good deeds will be taken and used to pay off their debts. If it is still not enough, thus all the sins and offences made by the lender will be transferred to the debtor.

Source: Radio Television Brunei