The Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam would like to inform the public about the 'Jambatan Penghubung Daerah Brunei-Muara ke Daerah Temburong' or the Brunei Muara to Temburong District Bridge.

According to the press release by the Public Relations Working Committee for the Temburong Bridge Project, as the construction of the bridge infrastructure has now been completed, government agencies are currently conducting on the final phase of the project. This can only be done after the bridge infrastructure work is completed, such as the installation of security facilities and a closed-circuit television CCTV system; telecommunication emergency equipment; signboards; as well as stepping up the preparedness of patrol agencies and emergency first responders. The finishing works are meant to ensure several matters. They are...

- Safety aspect of road users while they pass the Brunei-Muara to Temburong District Bridge;

- Safety aspect of people using the Brunei waterways in the vicinity of the bridge;

- Emergency aspect in the event of a mishap or natural disaster; and

- Natural environment aspect that will be properly tended to by the responsible agencies.

These final works are required for any infrastructural constructions especially mega-scaled infrastructure such as the Brunei-Muara to Temburong District Bridge. Upon completion of such works, test runs will be conducted on the bridge before it could be opened to the public and be fully operational. The Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam will always prioritise the safety, well-being and comfort of the public in general, and bridge users in particular.

In response to speculative information on the likelihood that the Brunei Muara to Temburong District Bridge would be opened to the public in February this year, such information is false and unfounded.

The Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam will inform the public of the opening ceremony in due course, once all aspects of the construction of the bridge are fully completed. Apart from that, the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam would also like to advise the public not to make any speculation, nor to believe or spread unverified information obtained through any social media platforms.

Source: Radio Television Brunei