His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in a titah wishes for all education institutions in the country, especially religious education institutions to give serious attention to Al-Quran studies, in particular Religious Education Institutions. The monarch says it is not appropriate for religious education institutions to neglect the study of Al-Quran that the period for the subject of Al-Quran is less than other subjects. His Majesty made the titah at the prize presentation ceremony of the Final of the National Al-Quran Reading Musabaqah for Adults 1441 Hijrah/2020 at the International Convention Centre in Berakas, 30th January night. In the titah, His Majesty also touches on this year's theme, 'Menjana Keberkatan Rezeki Dengan Al-Quran' or Generating Blessed Sustenance with Al-Quran. 'Berkat' or blessings in general, the monarch says can be akin to bestowment of blessings from Allah, while the term 'rezeki' or sustenance means various. His Majesty in his titah says that it can come in the form of property, health, knowledge, tranquillity in family and others.

Source: Radio Television Brunei