His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman last night graced the Reunion Ceremony in conjunction with the 20th Anniversary of DPMM Football Club.

Also in attendance was Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa'adatul Bolkiah binti His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah. Also present were the sons and daughter of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda 'Abdul Muntaqim, Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah and Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda Muhammad Aiman. The function took place at Tarindak D'Polo in Jerudong.

Upon arrival His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness were greeted by Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Maharaja Setia Laila Diraja Sahibul Irshad Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Rahim bin Pengiran Indera Mahkota Pengiran Anak Dr. Kemaluddin Al-Haj, Deputy Chairman of DPMM Football Club and Awang Mohamad Ali bin Haji Momin, General Manager of DPMM Football Club. His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness then proceeded to take a group photo.

His Royal Highness then received a pesambah and junjung ziarah from the Management of DPMM Football Club as well as the current and former players.

HIs Royal Highness also watched a video clip which portrayed commemorative photos throughout the 20 years of the club's establishment. The football club owned by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince was officially established in 2000 and has actively played professionally, participating in the Brunei League, Malaysia League and Singapore League.

Throughout its establishment, the club has made pride worthy history among them winning the Brunei League in 2002 and 2004, and winning the Singapore League twice, in 2015 and 2019.

Prior to leaving the function, His Royal Highness joined the team and management for a group photo and receive junjung ziarah. DPMM Football Club initially started out as a college football club, namely the Duli Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah College team in 1994, only playing in matches organised by the college. Now, the club has spread its wings and is renowned not only in the country but also in the ASEAN region.

