With the mission 'Do Good for the Community and Create Lasting Positive Changes', An-Nur Harapan held the UNIKLEARN 2019 Graduation Ceremony. The event took place this morning at Rizqun International Hotel in Gadong.

Certificates were presented by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. At the ceremony, 7 trainees received their respective certificate.

The function coincided with the certificate of appreciation presentation to partners and sponsors by Noorsurainah binti Tengah, member of the An-Nur Harapan Board of Directors. Also present was Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman bin Pengiran Haji Damit, Chairperson of An-Nur Harapan.

Source: Radio Television Brunei