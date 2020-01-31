His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in a titah wishes for all education institutions in the country to give serious attention, in particular religious education institutions, to Al-Quran studies as it is not appropriate for it to be treated as less important until the period for the subject of Al-Quran is less than other subjects. His Majesty made the titah at the prize presentation ceremony of the Final of the National Al-Quran Reading Musabaqah for Adults 1441 Hijrah/2020 at the International Convention Centre in Berakas.

Upon arrival, His Majesty was greeted by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Dato Paduka Haji Othman, Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs as Chairman of the National Al-Quran Reading Musabaqah for Adults 1441 Hijrah/2020 Executive Committee; Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Lela Cheteria Sahibun Najabah Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Aziz bin Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar, Yang Di-Pertua Adat Istiadat Negara; and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office, Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Dr. Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti; Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Salim bin Haji Awang Besar, Chief Syar'ie Judge; and Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs as Members of Major Islamic Events 1441 Hijrah Executive Committee as well as other members of the Executive Committee. Accompanying His Majesty were His Majesty's sons and brother, His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al- Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office, His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Malik, His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Mateen and His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah.

The ceremony commenced with the reading of Al-Quran verses by Dayang Hasnae Khoulali from Morocco, champion Qariah of the International Tilawah Al-Quran in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2012.

The Minister of Religious Affairs in his welcoming remarks highlighted that His Majesty's presence at the ceremony is a catalyst to the spirit of loving the Quran which not only glorifies it but also to read it well and seek blessings from Allah the Almighty.

Awang Mohammad bin Ali was crowned as the champion Qari of this year's National Al-Quran Reading Musabaqah for Adults. Second place went to Pengiran Muhammad Amirul Aiman bin Pengiran Haji Marjuki, while Awang Mohamad Zul Hafiz bin Awang Tengah took third place.

Meanwhile, Dayangku Siti Ummi Syazana binti Pengiran Haji Marjuki emerged as the champion Qariah of the National Al-Quran Reading Musabaqah for Adults. Dayangku Fauziah Nadhirah binti Pengiran Haji Jofri and Dayang Siti Zahrina binti Abdul Wahab took second and third place respectively.

Source: Radio Television Brunei