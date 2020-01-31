The Ministry of Health informs on the latest status of the new coronavirus or 2019-nCoV in China, regionally and globally.

A total of 7 thousand 711 cases have been confirmed to infected with the 2019-nCoV in 31 provinces in China. One thousand 370 of them are in serious condition and are treated in hospitals, and 170 people have passed away. This figure includes confirmed cases outside of China namely Hong Kong with 10 cases, Macau with 7 cases and Taiwan with 8 cases.

Several cases of 2019-nCoV infection were also confirmed in other countries. Thailand has 14 cases; Japan with 7 cases; South Korea, 4 cases; United States, 5 cases; Singapore, 10 cases; Vietnam, 2 cases; Nepal, 1 case; France, 3 cases; Australia, 5 cases; Malaysia, 8 cases, Cambodia, 1 case; Sri Lanka, 1 case; Canada, 2 cases, Germany, 4 cases; United Arab Emirates, 4 cases and the Philippines with 1 case.

The Chinese government has further reinforced control measures in China since the 27th of last month by blocking the country's tourist groups from going overseas.

In this regard, the number of Chinese tourists in the country has dropped drastically since the stated date. The government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has also taken a number of additional measures.

Any visitors from Hubei province or holds the People's Republic of China passport issued in Hubei will not be allowed to enter Brunei Darussalam. Those who have visited Hubei province 14 days before arriving in Brunei Darussalam will be not be allowed to enter the country except Brunei Darussalam citizens and permanent residents. People who have been in China 14 days before arriving in Brunei Darussalam and are allowed to enter the country are required to undergo self-isolation for 14 days. Brunei Darussalam citizens and permanent residents who are in China regardless of province are allowed to return to the country and are required to undergo self-isolation for 14 days. In this regard, any sick Brunei Darussalam citizens or permanent residents in China are advised to postpone their return to the country and seek assistance from the Brunei Darussalam Embassy in China for further advice. The Ministry of Health will issue travel advisory for Brunei Darussalam citizens namely forbidding any travel to Hubei province and postpone all non-essential travel to China.

As precautionary measures, members of the public are also advised to maintain good health practices at all times. Avoid touching sick animals and eating raw or undercooked meats; avoid close contact with people who are unwell or displaying symptoms such as fever, coughing or difficulty in breathing; frequently wash hands with soap and clean water, especially before handling food, before eating, after using the toilet, or after coughing or sneezing. The public are also advised to wear masks if displaying respiratory symptoms such as coughing or sneezing; cover mouth with tissue while coughing or sneezing; and seek medical treatment if feeling unwell.

The Ministry of Health will continue to ensure its preparedness and cooperate with the World Health Organisation and neighbouring countries to control the 2019 n-CoV.

In this regard, members of the public are reminded not to panic. The Ministry of Health will inform the public from time to time on any current developments and measures that need to be implemented. For more information, call Talian Darussalam 123 or visit the website at 'www.moh.gov.bn'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei