Following the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in a number of countries nowadays, a Sunat Hajat prayer and 'Tolak Bala' special doa to seek protection from the coronavirus was held at several mosques in the country's districts. The commendable prayer and special doa was held late yesterday afternoon at Mohamed Bolkiah Mosque in Kampung Serusop.

The Sunat Hajat prayer was held after the fardu Maghrib prayer and followed by the reading of the 'Tolak Bala' Special Doa with the intention for the citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam are protected from disaters and diseases specifically the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: Radio Television Brunei