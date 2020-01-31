14 members of the Legislative Council visited several agricultural areas in Tutong District yesterday. Organised by the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, the visit aimed to disseminate on the latest development and achievement of entrepreneurial activities related to the country's agriculture, fisheries and tourism industries.

The delegation first visited PDS Abattoir Sendirian Berhad located at Batang Mitus Agricultural Development Area, where they were welcomed by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. Also present was Pengiran Haji Kamalrudzaman bin Pengiran Haji Md Ishak, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, and Dayang Hajah Tutiaty binti Haji Abdul Wahab, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism. Operating since 1998 on a 2-hectare land, the company operates an abattoir and processes meat-based products.

The delegation then continued the visit to Bindaud Nursery Sendirian Berhad in Birau Agricultural Development Area. Operated by Haji Awang Mohd Iskandar bin Haji Awang Mohd Daud and partners on 20-hectare land, the farm produces durian and non-seasonal fruits such as bananas and pineapples.

The visit continued to LTS Real Estate and Development Sendirian Berhad, also in Birau Agricultural Development Area, run by Awang Mohd Louis bin Abdullah @ Louis Lim Kim Huat and partners. Operational since 2018, the 10-hectare farm also produces durian and other non-seasonal fruits.

Nature Fruit Farm in Sinaut Agricultural Development Area was also included in the delegation's itinerary. Located on a 10-hectare land, the farm run by Awang Chok Kon Voo and Awang Vincent Sui Chai Seng has been operational since 2017. In 2018, the farm has produced approximately 4 thousand 200 kilogrammes of fruits, and over 21 thousand 200 kilogrammes in 2019.

The delegation then visited Mori Farm. The 3-hectare farm produces various herbs such as moringa, lemongrass and others. In 2018, the company's output was at one thousand 800 kilogrammes, and had increased to approximately 3 thousand 950 kilogrammes in 2019. Apart from herbs, the company also sells processed products at local supermarkets.

The visit then continued to Oregano Sendirian Berhad. Located on a 2-hectare land, the farm produces vegetables organic system. The farm also produces non-seasonal fruits such as passion fruit and papayas.

The visit ended with a feedback session between the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism and Members of the Legislative Council. This is to obtain feedback and views on the development of the agriculture, fisheries and tourism industries in the country.

