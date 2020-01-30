In the efforts to raise awareness on environment preservation among the community, Politeknik Brunei this morning collaborated with Management and Science University, MSU' from Malaysia in a tree planting programme at the open area of School of Science and Engineering, Politeknik Brunei in Lumut.

The programme was hoped to further strengthen the cooperation between Politeknik Brunei and the Malaysian University as well as to help in preserving the environment and further beautify the area. Present was Awang Alias bin Haji Abu Bakar, Acting Director of Politeknik Brunei.

Source: Radio Television Brunei