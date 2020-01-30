Bank Islam Brunei Berhad, BIBD today awarded the 7th BIBD ALAF - Advocating Life-Long Learning for an Aspiring Future programme scholarships to 30 new students for academic session 2020. The function took place this afternoon at the Arts and Handicraft Centre in the capital.

The awards were presented by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education. Under the programme, the recipients were exposed to coding, robotics knowledge as well as other ICT skills which are required in the 4.0 Industrial Revolution Era.

The function ran concurrently with the prize presentation to excellent students under BIBD ALAF for academic session 2019. The prizes were handed over by Awang Mubashar Khokhar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BIBD.

A memorandum of Understanding on Intervention Fund Assistance for Riayah Wa Mahabbah Learning Programme was also signed between the Ministry of Education and BIBD. Signing on behalf of the Ministry of Education was Doctor Shamsiah Zuraini Kanchanawati binti Haji Tajuddin, Permanent Secretary for Core Education at the Ministry of Education, while BIBD was represented by its Deputy Managing Director, Dayang Hajah Noraini Binti Haji Sulaiman.

Source: Radio Television Brunei