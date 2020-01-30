During the unscheduled visit to Universiti Teknologi Brunei this morning, His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam scrutinised a number of facilities and the learning infrastructure at the university.

Upon arrival at the UTB's Main Building, His Majesty was greeted by Professor Doctor Hajah Zohrah binti Haji Sulaiman, the Vice Chancellor of UTB. First established in 1986 as Institute Teknologi Brunei, ITB, it plays a vital role in producing skilled Bruneians. ITB was upgraded to university level in 2008 and its name changed to Universiti Teknologi Brunei on the 1st of March 2016.

Since being upgraded as a university, UTB has achieved a number of developments among them the wider academic programme portfolio, collaborations with industries and universities as well as starting the process of an accreditation programme by a professional international body.

UTB also offers a full Bachelor degree programme in Petroleum Engineering starting in the 2019/2020 academic session. Previously the programme was offered in the form of articulation with the University of New South Wales, Australia.

UTB's 2019-2023 Strategic Plan focuses on Quality of Education, Independent Student, Research Translation and Quadruple Helix form of involvement. The plan will enhance the excellence of UTB in the international arena, apart from making UTB's contributions to the human resource capacity, industry and entrepreneurship in the country more distinguished.

In the field of research, the UTB has reorganised the focus of research to ensure the efforts are more strategic, directed, relevant and capable of impacting distinctively on society.

The 5-star UTB is at number 379 in the World University Ranking, the 'Quacquarelle Symonds', QS, and evaluated with 1,620 institutions from 82 countries all over the world.

UTB currently offers 25 Bachelor and 10 Master degree programmes through research and courses and Doctor of Philosophy or PhD degrees in Engineering, Business, Computing and Informatics, Applied Science and Mathematics as well as Designing.

His Majesty's unscheduled visit to UTB is evidence of His Majesty's deep care and attention towards the development and progress of education in the country inline with Wawasan Brunei 2035 to produce highly educated, skilled and accomplished citizens. Also present were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abudllah, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education.

Source: Radio Television Brunei