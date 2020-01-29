51 orphans from Kampung Jangsak, Kampung Beribi and Kampung Mata-Mata Gadong last night received donations from DPMM Football Club in a Doa Kesyukuran ceremony in conjunction with the 20 years of establishment of the club. The ceremony took place at the Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque in Kampung Jangsak.

Present was Pengiran Maharaja Setia Laila Diraja Sahibul Irshad Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Rahim bin Pengiran Indera Mahkota Pengiran Anak Doctor Kemaluddin Al-Haj, Deputy Chairman of DPMM Football Club. The ceremony commenced with the mass Fardu Maghrib prayer, followed by the sunat Hajat prayer. The Doa kesyukuran was read by Awang Mohammad Noor bin Haji Ibrahim. Also present was Pengiran Mohammad Amirizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Administration, Finance and Estate at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The donations to the orphans were handed over by Awang Mohamad Ali bin Haji Momin, General Manager of the club. Since its establishment, the club has recorded various achievements including victory in the Singapore League in 2015 and last year.

Source: Radio Television Brunei