All 6 Qari and Qariah will present their readings at the Final of the National Al-Quran Reading Musabaqah for Adults that commences tomorrow.

Qari participant, 35-year old Awang Mohammad bin Ali, is an Education Officer at the Islamic Studies Department. He had competed in a similar competition in 2017 and 2019.

30-year old Awang Haji Nasrul Fakhri bin Haji Yahya, a lecturer at Kolej International Graduate Studies, KIGS, took third place in the 2017 Musabaqah.

Haji Awang Muhd Fikri bin Haji Awang Metussin, aged 34, is a Research Officer at Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD. He championed the 2018 Musabaqah, and represented the country at the International Musabaqah Tilawah Al-Quran in Kuala Lumpur in 2018.

40-year old Awang Haji Mahrof bin Haji Chuchu, a Mosque Affairs Officer at the Ministry of Religious Affars, took second place at the Final of the National Al-Quran Reading Musabaqah for Adults in 2015.

Awang Mohamad Zul Hafiz bin Awang Tengah is an Education Officer at the Islamic Studies Department. Aged 35, he was runner up at the 2017 and 2018 Musabaqah, and had represented the country at the regional level Al-Quran Reading Competition.

31-year old Pengiran Muhammad Amirul Aiman bin Pengiran Haji Marjuki is an Education Officer at the Islamic Studies Department. He was placed third in the 2015 Musabaqah, and was the champion of the Southeast Asian Youth Musabaqah Tilawah Al-Quran in 2011.

Meanwhile, qariah participant, Dayang Hajah Nurhapidzah binti Haji Hassan, aged 37, is an Education Officer at the Ministry of Education. This year will be her second time competing in such an event, after taking part for the first time in 2018.

35-year old Doctor Dayang Hajah Siti Wardah binti Retired Major Haji Abd Rahman, a holder of PhD in Economics from Universiti Putra Malaysia, took second place in the 2001 Musabaqah and third place in 2003.

Dayangku Siti Ummi Syazana binti Pengiran Haji Marjuki, aged 25, works as a Data Officer at the Health Promotion Centre. She had competed in the 2018 and 2019 Musabaqah, and was the Qariah champion of the 9th Southeast Asian Youth Musabaqah Tilawah Al-Quran held earlier this month.

Dayangku Amal Zahirah binti Pengiran Haji Jofri is a student at KIGS, undertaking the Bachelor of Science in Information Technology program. This year will be her second time competing in the event, after taking part for the first time in 2019. She was the Qariah champion of the Southeast Asian Youth Musabaqah Tilawah Al-Quran in 2017.

36-year old Dayang Siti Zahrina binti Abdul Wahab, a religious teacher at the Islamic Studies Department, competed in the Musabaqah for the first time in 2018. This year will be her third participation.

Dayangku Fauziah Nadhirah binti Pengiran Haji Jofri, aged 36, is a student at UBD, undertaking the Masters of Management program. She was the runner up at the 2018 and 2019 musabaqah.

