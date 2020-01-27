His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to send congratulatory messages to His Excellency Shri Ram Nath Kovind, President of the Republic of India and His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India as well as to the Government and people of the Republic of India on the occasion of the Republic Day of India.

Source: Radio Television Brunei