His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to send messages of congratulations to His Excellency General The Honourable David John Hurley, Retired AC DSC, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia and The Honourable Scott Morrison, MP, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia as well as the Government and the people of Australia on the occasion of Australia Day.

Source: Radio Television Brunei