The 3-day 'Generasi Gemilang' or Excellent Generation Scouts Camp ended yesterday. The Closing Ceremony and Presentation of World Scouts Membership Badges took place yesterday morning at the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association Camp Site in Beribi.

The presentation of badges was officiated by Awang Haji Paez bin Haji Piluk, Acting District Commissioner, Brunei Muara Scouts Association.

Meanwhile, participation certificates was presented to over 50 scouts by Dayang Aimi Syazwani binti Samat @ Abdul Samad, Berakas Secondary School Scout Leader as the Camp Commandant of the Generasi Gemilang Scouts Camp.

The function ended with the flag lowering and hand over signifying the end of the camp. The camp among other matters was aimed as an initiative to introduce scouting ways to new members aside from fostering relations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei