The activity of 'mengelupis' or making 'kelupis' is synonymous for the Kedayan ethnic group which is still continued until today. Yesterday morning, the Kedayan Malay Association, PEMADAYAN held a group kelupis making activity at Taman Tanjong Bukit Mambangan 7, in Kampung Lamunin, Tutong District.

According to Awang Zainal bin Tinggal, President of PEMADAYAN, the art of making kelupis is actually an activity of the Kedayan people in the olden days and which is rarely seen nowadays. This is because nowadays it is much easier to purchase the 'kelupis' rather than making it. As such PEMADAYAN has organised the kelupis making activity in order to revive kelupis making especially during annual feasts.

Kelupis is a traditional food made by using glutinous rice and coconut milk which is frequently the main choice to be served during festive events and gatherings as well as the annual feast. The preparations in making kelupis looks easy but it goes through several processes, starting from the preparation of raw ingredients including the grating of coconut, cooking the raw ingredients for three to five hours, wrapping, tying and finally the steaming process. This time around, PEMADAYAN has prepared the kelupis using the 'sulang' fruit to be mixed in during the cooking process.

The kelupis making activity also gained the interest from tourists in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei