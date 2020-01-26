The Youth Al-Quran Reading Scheme, STAR conducted by the Al-Quran Reading and Dikir, Continuing Education Guidance Unit at the Islamic Studies Department trains and guides children and adolescents in the correct way of reading Al-Quran by using well known tilawah or Al-Quran reading melodies. In Tutong District, the scheme is centred at Pengiran Anak Puteri Norain Religious School. Since its introduction in 1997, the scheme has produced many young readers with good potential to succeed national Al-Quran readers both at the national and international levels.

Lessons take place twice a week on Friday and Sunday. For two years, the students are trained and guided in further deepening Al-Quran reading art using famous melodies, as well as learning tajweed or phonetics, both theory and practical. The young students also learn reading techniques and tausyeh by using the keys of Tarannum melodies.

Dayang Lolyta Binti Mohd Jenin, a teacher of the Youth Al-Quran Reading Scheme in Tutong Distirct said the number of students in the scheme in Tutong has increased compared to last year. The various melodies of Al-Quran reading used in the programme help to improve the quality of the students' Al-Quran reading.

Source: Radio Television Brunei