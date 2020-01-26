The Temburong Arabic School once again achieved excellence in the Primary School Assessment, PSR, with an increase in percentage of students achieved pass in every subjects. It was the only school among the Arabic school in the country that achieved 100 percent pass with A and B grades.

This morning 15 Year 6 former students of Temburong Arabic School received prizes and certificates at a ceremony took place at the Temburong Arabic School Hall. Prizes were handed over by Dayang Hajah Siti Marjiana binti Haji Mohammad, Acting Assistant Director of Studies Institution, Islamic Studies Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei