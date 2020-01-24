His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in a titah emphasises the need for the Officer Cadet School to continue joint training programmes, visits and Officer Cadet exchanges with foreign Officer Cadet Schools in order to further enhance its image and credibility and to further improve the level of professionalism and quality of military officers in line with the standards of military officers in the Armed Forces of friendly nations in the region.

Delivering the titah during the 18th Sovereign's Parade yesterday morning, His Majesty is also very pleased with the increasing number of commissioned officers, but says it cannot be considered sufficient. The Monarch says the RBAF still needs more high calibre military officers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei