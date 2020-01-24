His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, in a titah urged for the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB to establish a special curriculum to empower da'wah or propagation. The monarch stressed that this is vital as da'wah in Brunei is still not at an excellent level yet and requires improvement.

His Majesty would also like for KUPU SB to work together with the Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA to strengthen the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jama'ah school of thought stream in the country. His Majesty made the titah during an unscheduled visit to KUPU SB, yesterday morning. In the titah, the monarch stressed that the establishment of KUPU SB is as a landmark in glorifying religious teaching in the country, hoped to become a prominent religious teaching education institution which is able to fulfil the country's needs aside from being prepared to open its doors to the overseas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei