19,869 dollars from the Brunei Islamic Religious Council's Poor and Destitute Recipient Tithe Money Collection, were handed over to 7 selected recipients. In yesterday morning's handover ceremony, the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, MUIB handed over the Equipment Capital Tithe Distribution to 4 recipients.

The distribution was officiated by Awang Haji Abdul Aziz bin Haji Akop, Acting Secretary of MUIB. Dayang Yussitanorizan binti Mohammad Yusof from Kampung Bengkurong received a sewing machine.

Meanwhile, Awang Sofian bin Haji Untong from the Lugu Indigenous Citizens Housing Land Scheme received a boat, an engine, trailer and fishing equipment.

Another recipient, Awang Ja'afarudin bin Haji Selamat from the Katok B Indigenous Citizens Housing Land Scheme in Gadong, received a lawnmower and Awang Erwan bin Hj Mohammad Yussof, from Kampong Salambigar received fishing equipment. All the equipment were bought using the allocation from the MUIB Poor and Destitute Recipient Tithe Money Collection.

Source: Radio Television Brunei