The Insyira group emerged as champion in the Hijrah Mualaf Quiz. The Final took place at the Dewan Raya Radio Television Brunei in the capital.

Present was Awang Haji Mohd Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs as representative of Minister of Religious Affairs. The competition act as a platform in shaping religious knowledge in order to further enhance the knowledge and understanding of Islamic religion as well as to further strengthen religious assimilation among the society, specifically the new convert. First runner up and third went to Qutbul Islam and Asy-Syahadah respectively. The competition was co-organised by the Islamic Da'wah Centre and Radio Television Brunei.

Source: Radio Television Brunei