Kampung Pengiran Bendahara Lama Fire Victims Charity Fund today received a twenty one thousand and four hundred dollars donation. The ceremony took place at the Brunei Muara District Office.

The donation from Yang Berhormat Ong Tiong Oh, Member of the Legislative Council and Jackson Ting who as well as members of the Fu Zhou Shiyyi Association was handed over to Awang Salminan bin Haji Burut, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Pengiran Haji Mohammed Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, the Co-Chairmen of the fund.

Source: Radio Television Brunei