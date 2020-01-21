By command of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the Prime Minister's Office hereby announces that His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has commanded that the service of Datin Seri Paduka Dayang Hajah Elinda binti C.A Mohamed is no longer required as Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and as Director of Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The date is effective from Saturday, 22nd of Jamadilawal 1441, corresponding to 18th of January 2020.

Source: Radio Television Brunei