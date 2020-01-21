Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in Brunei Darussalam has launched Myanmar Week in conjunction with its National Day. Several activities were lined up during the Week to promote its education system and cultural background to the UBD community. Yesterday afternoon, Myanmar Cuisine Week was launched at Simpur Cafe, UBD.

Present were His Excellency U Hthin Lyn, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the country and Datin Doctor Hajah Anita Binurul Zahrina binti Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Wijaya Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Aziz, Vice Chancellor of UBD. His Excellency in his welcoming speech among other matters said that the Myanmar Week is part of the mission promoting bilateral relations between Brunei Darussalam and Myanmar.

During the Week, the Cafe will serve authentic Myanmar Cuisine until the 27th of this month. Myanmar week will also feature a talk entitled 'Myanmar Today' by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the country this Wednesday. The Embassy will also donate Myanmar teak saplings to the UBD Botanical Research Centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei