Towards providing understanding and further enhancing religious knowledge specifically in the knowledge of Tasa'uf, yesterday morning, the Islamic Da'wah Centre, Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Da'wah Propagation Section held a 3-day Tasa'uf Islamic Strengthening Course. The course took place at the Darul Huda Building, Islamic Da'wah Centre.

57 officers and staff from each ministry took part in the course which is one of the annual programmes for the Da'wah Propagation Section. It is hoped to further enhance understanding, aside from assimilating Islamic teachings in full confidence and piety towards Allah Subhanahu Wa ta'ala. The topics shared during the course include the meaning of Tasa'uf, the role of the heart, Spiritual illnesses and others.

Source: Radio Television Brunei