The Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking the public's assistance and cooperation to trace the whereabouts of a wanted male foreign national to assist in investigations by the Women and Child Abuse Criminal Investigation Unit, Crime Investigation Department.

Sohel, a Bangladeshi, holding passport number BF020315. Any information on his whereabouts can be directed to the Women and Child Abuse Criminal Investigation Unit, Crime Investigation Department through telephone number 2459500 extension 496 or 333; police emergency line 993; report to any nearby police stations or go to www.police.gov.bn or instagram upa.ppdb.

Source: Radio Television Brunei