The Public Works Department, JKR, Ministry of Development informs that demolition works on the former petrol station building in Kampung Pintu Malim, in the capital, is currently being carried out.

In this regard, road users, in particular, those residing near the area, are advised to always be cautious when passing through the area, aside from obeying the road and safety signs. For any enquiries and complaints, contact Talian Darussalam 123 or Livechat 8333123, or Facebook Jabatan Kerja Raya, Brunei Darussalam or e-mail pro@pwd.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei