The Pelangi Awards is capable of improving the local music industry. It acts as a platform for local artists to further gain fame and enables them to be further involved in the industry not only within the country, but also at the regional and international arenas. Apart from that, the award also acts as Pelangi FM's appreciation and recognition towards local artists who are actively involved in music, singing, and song writing. The Pelangi Awards was held at the Jerudong Park Amphitheatre, 18th January night.

In attendance was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also present were Permanent and Deputy Permanent Secretaries at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Rapul Rezal won the Male Vocal Choice Award.

Meanwhile, Ezah Hashim took home the Female Vocal Choice Award. The Exclusive Award went to Maria Aires as recognition for her contribution in the music industry in the local, regional and international arenas. Syafiqah Rosli won the New Artist Category. Meanwhile, the Inspirational Song category went to Aznniel Yunus, Afiq Wafi, Indra and Juan Madial with their song 'Semberono'. The 'Rasa Ini Cinta' music video by Maman Shahrunezam was selected for the Music Video category. Whereas Alilah and Irfan won the Duo/Group Vocal Choice category. The song 'Tertulis' by Ezah Hashim won the Song category.

Source: Radio Television Brunei