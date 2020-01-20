The Chevening Alumni Brunei, with the cooperation of Brunei Youth Council and the Young Professionals Network BN, organised the Day of Action Forum on Youth Participation, Volunteerism and Leadership to National Development. Held in conjunction with the Day of Action 2019, the 2-day forum that began on the 18th January, took place at Universiti Brunei Darussalam, carrying the theme 'Solution Driven Generation.'

Yesterday morning's forum discussed the potential of youth coming together, and the impact it could create for the country. The panellists comprised of 5 youths in various fields including Yang Berhormat Awang Iswandy bin Ahmad and Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash'ari, Members of the Legislative Council. Over 200 youths from all districts attended the forum that was held with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the British High Commission in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei