Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna binti Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 17th January night, graced the launch of the Brunei Darussalam-People's Republic of China Year of Tourism 2020. The function took place at Jerudong International School.

Upon arrival, Her Royal Highness was greeted by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism and His Excellency Zhang Xu, Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China. Accompanying Her Royal Highness was Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Lela Cheteria Sahibun Najabah Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Aziz bin Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar, Yang Di-Pertua of Adat Istiadat Negara.

In his welcoming address, the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism read the Congratulatory Messsage from His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam to His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China in conjunction with the Brunei Darussalam and People's Republic of China Year of Tourism 2020.

His Excellency Zhang Xu in his welcoming speech, read the congratulatory message from His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's of Republic of China on the occasion of the event. The President of the People's Republic of China said for the past two years, both leaders have successfully exchanged visits, and agreed to upgrade the two countries' relations to a strategic cooperative partnership.

Meanwhile, Her Excellency Yu Hong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the country expressed her belief that the Brunei Darussalam-People's Republic of China Year of Tourism 2020 will further enhance the mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna launched the Brunei Darussalam-People's Republic of China Year of Tourism 2020.

Also present was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. China is Brunei Darussalam's largest source of tourism and in 2018, over 65,000 tourists from China were recorded to have arrived in the country.

