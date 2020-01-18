The Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah was established to improve the people's quality of life and care for their basic necessities. This includes accommodation where the Yayasan carry out house construction projects especially for those in need. Yesterday morning, a Pillar Foundation Laying Ceremony was held for the construction of 21 Houses under the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Housing Scheme.

The ceremony was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office as member of the Yayasan Board of Director and Chairman of the Yayasan Assistance Review Committee. The ceremony began at construction site in Kampong Katimahar for Dayang Siti Asmah binti Abdul Kadir, one of the aid recipient.

The contract for the construction of 11 houses in Brunei Muara District and 10 others in Tutong District is under Noracon Sendirian Berhad. The construction is expected to be completed by April 2020 and it will have modern design and concept. This is in line with the current technology for building low cost houses in a short time. Also present was Doctor Dayang Nor Imtihan binti Hj Abd Razak, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Development as the Acting Managing Director of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei