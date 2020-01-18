The diverse cultures and heritage that exist in Tutong District attracted the interest of some delegates attending the 39th ASEAN Tourism Forum in the country. The delegates visited Gerai Muafakat or Stall of Consensus in Kampung Kiudang yesterday morning.

The visitors were greeted by Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Umarali bin Esung, Member of the Legislative Council who is also the Adviser of Kampung Kiudang Consultative Council and Awang Shamsul Bahrin bin Haji Mohd Hussain, Tutong District Officer. The delegation comprised of Doctor Jang You Hyun, Head of Republic of Korea National Tourism Organisation and wife; Sourrih, Head of the Lao People's Democratic Republic National Tourism Organisation and several government officers in the tourism industry from the Republic of Korea, the Lao People's Democratic Republic and Thailand.

The visit was part of the delegates' activities during their stay in the country. Handicrafts and the TIGA MPK Herbal Tea produced by Kampung Kiudang residents were the main attractions.

Another focus of the visit was the New Converts Guidance Class for those under Kamoung Kuidang Mungkom Converts Welfare Body, BASKIM. The guidance class which takes place on Sunday is one of the locations offered in the village's Islamic Tourism package. The community's involvement in village level social activities and the uniqueness of traditional local dishes were also highly praised by the delegates.

Source: Radio Television Brunei