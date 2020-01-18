192 people from all districts are selected to take part in the Tilawah Al-Quran Youth Scheme, STAR for the 2020-2021 session. Registration and enrolment of the new students was held yesterday morning. The scheme is conducted by the Islamic Studies Department under the Tilawah Al-Quran and Dikir Unit.

In the Brunei Muara Districts, registration for 156 students took place at Beribi Religious School. The scheme was established to train and guide the youth in Al-Quran reading so that they become the future Qari and Qariah. Meanwhile, 18 students registered at the Pengiran Anak Puteri Norain School in Tutong District; 12 at Pengiran Anak Puteri Rashidah Sa'adatul Bolkiah Religious School in Belait District; and 6 others at Temburong Arabic School in Temburong District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei