As part of Telekom Brunei Berhad, TelBru's annual Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, TelBru joined its subsidiary, IMAGINE as well as the Community Welfare Council, MKM in helping underprivileged families for the school year of 2020.

Yesterday afternoon, 20 volunteers from both companies, assisted children and their parents in selecting school necessities at several stores in Serusop. Each child were given 250 dollars fund which were donated to MKM earlier. The Back-To-School initiative, now in its 4th year, is part and parcel of TelBru's contribution to Brunei Darussalam's social welfare development with specific emphasis on the well-being of children.

Source: Radio Television Brunei