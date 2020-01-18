The Ministry of Education, in collaboration of DST Communications Sendirian Berhad, DST and Mach Telecommunications Systems Sendirian Berhad, MachTel will be offering Short Messaging Service or SMS for the upcoming examination results for BC GCE 'AS' and 'A' Level for October/November 2019 examination results.

Students and parents who wish to subscribe to the service are required to register online through the Ministry of Education's web portal at 'www.moe.gov.bn' or the e-Darussalam portal at 'www.gov.bn'.

Subscription can also be done through mobile phones via SMS by typing the following;

MOE REG CENTRE CODE CANDIDATE NUMBER [CANDIDATE I.C. NO.]

And send to 8885555 for DST subscribers or 38666 for Progresif Cellular Sendirian Berhad subscribers. The service will commence on the 18th January and three dollars will be charged for each SMS result received.

Source: Radio Television Brunei