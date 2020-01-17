His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, received in audience 18 delegates comprising Ministers, Deputy Ministers and representatives of Ministers of ASEAN, the People's Republic of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea; the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN; the Secretary-Generals of ASEAN Centres; and a representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, UNWTO, who are attending the 39th ASEAN Tourism Forum, held in Brunei Darussalam from the 12th until the 16th of January 2020.

At the Audience Ceremony, His Majesty expressed his support for the delegates' efforts in promoting tourism as it could enhance the economic outcomes of each ASEAN Member State, which is in line with the support from other ASEAN leaders for such efforts. The tourism industry also plays an important role in helping the hospitality industry as well as small and medium enterprises, SMEs, to generate more income in their respective fields. Also present at the Audience Ceremony was His Majesty's son, His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office. The Audience Ceremony took place yesterday afternoon at Baitur Rahmah, Istana Nurul Iman.

The delegates to the 39th ASEAN Tourism Forum present at the Audience Ceremony with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam were:

-Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism of Brunei Darussalam;

- His Excellency Doctor Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism of Cambodia;

- His Excellency Professor Kikeo Khaykhamphitoune, Minister of Information,

Culture and Tourism of the Lao People's Democratic Republic;

- Yang Berhormat Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and

Culture of Malaysia;

- His Excellency U Ohn Maung, Union Minister of Hotels and Tourism of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar;

- Her Excellency Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Secretary of the Department of Tourism of the Republic of Philippines;

- Ms. Angela Tanoesoedibjo "PRONOUNCE: TANUSU-DIB-YO", Vice Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia;

- Mr. Le Quang Tung, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam as representative of the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam;

- Mr. Zhang Xu, Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China;

- Mr. Wada Masamune, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan;

- Mr. Keith Tan, Chief Executive of Singapore Tourism Board as representative

of the Minister of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore;

- Mr. Siraphop Duangsodsri, Advisor to the Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Kingdom of Thailand as representative of the Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Kingdom of Thailand;

- Mr. Hyun Rae Jo, Director-General for Tourism Industry Policy of Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea as representative of the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea;

- Mr. Aladdin D. Rillo, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN, the ASEAN Secretariat as representative of the Secretary-General of ASEAN;

- Mr. Xu Jing, Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, United Nations World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO, as representative of the Secretary-General of UNWTO;

- His Excellency Chen Dehai, Secretary-General of the ASEAN-China Centre;

- His Excellency Masataka Fujita, Secretary-General of the ASEAN-Japan

Centre; and

- His Excellency Lee Hyuk, Secretary-General of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea

Centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei