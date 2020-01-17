The public can now assist in alleviating the burden of the Kampung Bendahara Lama Fire victims more easily through the Kampung Pengiran Bendahara Lama Fire Victims SMS Charity Fund. The SMS Charity Fund was established in collaboration with Data Stream Digital, DSD Sendirian Berhad and Progresif Sendirian Berhad. The launch of the SMS Fund was held yesterday morning at the Dewan Teater, Brunei Muara District Office.

The launch was officiated by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs and Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports as Co-Advisors. The Kampung Pengiran Bendahara Lama Fire Victims SMS Charity Fund is open until the 29th of February.

The function ran concurrently with the presentation of contributions to the victims of the fire from representatives of business companies.

Source: Radio Television Brunei