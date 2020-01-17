His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, has consented to send a congratulatory message to His Excellency Chung Sye-kyun, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea following his recent appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea.

In the message, His Majesty stated that Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Korea share long-standing ties of friendship over many years and is pleased with the progress of both countries' cooperation including in trade and investment, energy, infrastructure, connectivity, ICT, education and tourism.

His Majesty wished His Excellency much success in his new post and looks forward to working with His Excellency to further enhance the important relations and close cooperation shared between the two countries, both bilaterally and as regional partners. In ending the message, His Majesty conveyed his kindest regards and best wishes to His Excellency.

Source: Radio Television Brunei