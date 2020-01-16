As technological advancements continue to influence demands and changes in the travel and tourism industry, this year's ASEAN Tourism Forum theme 'ASEAN - Together towards a Next Generation of Travel' represents the need for ASEAN to work together with business stakeholders and communities in the tourism sector and adopt various technologies to meet tourists expectations. Speaking at the opening of the 23rd ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting, yesterday, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism as the Chairman of the 23rd ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting shared that digital support has provided the travel and tourism industry with a valuable platform that enables better accessibility, visibility of information, strengthening marketing and promotion strategies of tourism products and others.

The 23rd ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting was part of a series events under the framework of the ongoing ASEAN Tourism Forum 2020 that aimed among others to discuss on the progress of the implementation of ASEAN Tourism Strategic Plan 2016 - 2025; implementation of the ASEAN Tourism Marketing Strategy 2017 - 2020; ASEAN Tourism Standard and ASEAN Tourism Forum 2021. The ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting will be followed by the 19th ASEAN Plus Three Tourism Ministers Meeting and the 8th ASEAN-India Tourism Ministers Meeting which will be held today.

Source: Radio Television Brunei