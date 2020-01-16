His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office last night graced the opening of the ASEAN Tourism Forum, ATF, 2020 and launched the new ASEAN Tourism Website. The ceremony was held at the Indera Samudera Hall, The Empire Brunei in Jerudong.

Upon arrival, His Royal Highness was greeted by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism as the Chairman of the ATF 2020. Also greeting His Royal Highness were the ASEAN Tourism Ministers.

His Royal Highness then proceeded to view a mini showcase by the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications, and Huawei Technologies (Brunei) Sendirian Berhad well as a demonstration on the use of Virtual Reality Technology in travel. His Royal Highness was also briefed on Digital Technologies for Smart Tourism by Awang Haji Muhammad Nazri bin Haji Muhammad Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications as well as the 5G Technology in Smart Travel by Kevin Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Technologies (Brunei) Sendirian Berhad.

The ATF is a co-operative regional effort to promote the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN region as a tourist destination. It is a platform fot the region's Tourism Ministers, government officials and travel industry players to come together and discuss ways to grow and enhance tourism opportunities. The annual event involves all the tourism industry sectors from the 10 ASEAN member nations and this year marks the event's 39th anniversary.

In his welcoming speech, the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism highlighted that the ASEAN tourism industry has seen significant growth in the last decade and continues to be an important contributor to ASEAN's socio-economic development. In 2019, Yang berhormat explained, ASEAN welcomed over 133 Million international arrivals, an increase by 7 percent from 2018.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince officiated the ATF 2020 and launched the new ASEAN Tourism website.

The new ASEAN Tourism website will serve as a one-stop platform for integrated information on ASEAN tourism products and activities. It also hopes to drive tourist interest towards the Southeast Asian region as a preferred tourism destination. The 2-day 23rd ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting and Related Meetings began yesterday. More than 800 delegates comprising ministers and senior officials, exhibitors, buyers and Media attended the forum.

Source: Radio Television Brunei