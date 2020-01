Yesterday, the Japanese Parliamentary vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and his delegation visited the Malay Technology Museum in Jalan Kota Batu.

At the museum, His Excellency and his delegation had the opportunity to see the traditional technology used by Bruneians including those living in Kampong Ayer and on land in the past eras. His Excellency is in the country for the ASEAN Tourism Forum, ATF 2020.

Source: Radio Television Brunei