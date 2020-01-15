Successful launch of Short Haul and Long Haul Additional Price Points Available for British Airways and Iberia Flights on Trip.com

British Airways

SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trip.com Group have strengthened their partnership with British Airways and Iberia by connecting to the New Distribution Capability (NDC) and look forward to more win-win NDC collaborations in 2020.

The NDC partnership facilitates priority access to a richer and a more complete inventory from the airline as well as transparency of the shopping experience on Trip.com. It offers the travelers better content on both British Airways and Iberia flights with additional fare options on Long Haul and Short Haul Additional Price Points (LHAPP and SHAPP).

Since the partnership launch mid-2019, Trip.com has expanded the product offering, adding premium cabins and ancillaries. The first six months generated over GBP2.5million bookings on the API alone.

Trip.com Group, a leading one-stop travel service provider focuses on offering high-quality services and providing innovative solutions. Trip.com Group has gathered experience and technology, working on NDC projects since 2016, and its pioneering experiences in the industry can provide partners an up-to-date analysis and tailored solutions.

Trip.com Group has launched travel services on its Trip.com platform in 19 languages, and its far-reaching flight network has over 2 million individual flight routes connecting more than 5,000 cities around the globe. The NDC partnership enriches customer choices of air ticketing among the utilised services on the platform for overseas users, including rail ticketing, hotel reservations, car rentals and the in-destination services.

Ooi Chee Teong, Senior Director of Flight Ticket Business at Trip.com: said “We are delighted to be collaborating with British Airways and Iberia on the NDC program, and looking forward to working with them going into 2020 as our roadmap brings new features and improvements within the NDC channel. Features such as branded fares, shopping improvements and post booking support.”

“British Airways, Iberia and IAG are investing into NDC solutions and we are excited to be partners on this journey.” Senior Director Ooi added.

Rogier van Enk, British Airways’ Head of Distribution, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Trip.com signifying yet another milestone in our journey to enhancing and improving our distribution offering for customers. At the end of 2019, British Airways and Iberia achieved the International Air Transport Association (IATA) NDC Certification NDC @Scale status. The partnership is a testament to our commitment to driving mass NDC adoption and proves that the BA solution works, and is robust and scalable.”

Cliff Trotta, Iberia’s Head of Commercial Distribution and Planning commented: “Our connection with Trip.com has been built on NDC from the ground up and it has been a success from the very first day with a growing number of segments month after month. It is further proof that our exclusive NDC products are in demand and that our NDC infrastructure can scale perfectly.”

About Trip.com Group:

Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of ‘making every trip the perfect trip’.

About Trip.com:

Trip.com is a leading international online one-stop travel service provider, available in 19 languages across 23 countries and regions. Our platform combines over 1.2 million hotels in 200 countries and regions, 2 million flights connecting more than 5000 cities, and world-class 24/7 English language customer service as well as additional centers in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, ‘making every trip the perfect trip’ for our millions of customers worldwide.

About British Airways:

British Airways is the UK’s largest international airline offering more than 45 million customers a year quality, choice and convenience. Its principal place of business is London, with a significant presence at Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports.

British Airways’ main home at Heathrow is Terminal 5, regularly voted the world’s best airport terminal in international passenger surveys.

Operating one of the most extensive international scheduled airline route networks together with its joint business agreement, codeshare and franchise partners, British Airways flies to more than 200 destinations in almost 80 countries on a fleet of around 300 aircraft. The airline is investing £6.5bn over the next five years in new aircraft, new cabins, new lounges, new food and new technology – including industry-leading WiFi.

British Airways is a founding member of the airline alliance oneworld, which serves some 1,000 destinations across the globe.

About Iberia:

Iberia is the main Spanish airline and the leading carrier on routes between Europe and Latin America. It flies to 135 destinations in 47 countries in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Middle East and Asia. Together with its subsidiary Iberia Express and its franchise partner Iberia Regional/Air Nostrum, it operates about 600 flights each day with a fleet of some 140 aircraft. It offers easy and convenient connections at its hub in T4 in Madrid-Barajas airport.

Since 2014 it ranked among the five most punctual airlines in the world, and the most the world’s most punctual airline in 2016 and 2017 according to FlightGlobal Incorporating FlightStats, while it was awarded its 4th Skytrax star in 2017.

The airline is a member of the oneworld alliance.

