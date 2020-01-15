The government's continuous effort to alleviate the burden of those involved in the fire in Kampung Pengiran Bendahara Lama and also as a channel to show sympathy for citizens and residents in the country, His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to the establishment of the Kampung Pengiran Bendahara Lama Fire Victim Charity Fund and a committee to govern the fund. Speaking while co-chairing the First Meeting of the Kampung Pengiran Bendahara Lama Fire Victim Charity Fund Committee this morning, the Minister of Home Affairs said that the establishment of the charity fund which begins yesterday until 29th of next month is to provide opportunity to donors to contribute cash donations and to enable various parties to organise charity and welfare activities. Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doktor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong expressed his deepest appreciation towards the generosity of various parties in facilitating to alleviate the burden of the fire victims.

The Minister also expressed gratitude for the immediate actions taken by relevant Ministries and Agencies namely the Community Development Department, JAPEM, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Religious Affairs specifically the Islamic Religious Council, and the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, in contributing assistance to those involved in the fire incident. Yang Berhormat Pehin praised the action taken by the government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di- Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, in particular JAPEM, in providing temporary shelter to the fire victims to alleviate the effects of the sad event.

The Minister of Home Affairs and Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports are Co-Advisors of the Charity Fund Committee. Meanwhile, Awang Salminan bin Haji Burut, Permanent Secretary for Municipal and District at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Pengiran Haji Mohd Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary for Strategic Management and Policy at the Minsitry of Culture, Youth and Sports are Co-Chairmen of the Charity Fund Committee.

Donations can be made through funds provided at all mosques nationwide, District Offices building at all districts, shopping complexes or can be sent directly to the Co-Secretariat of the Kampung Pengiran Bendahara Lama Fire Victim Charity Fund at the Brunei Muara District Office, Old Airport, Berakas, during office hours. Donations can also be made through Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam account number 00001010064212.

Source: Radio Television Brunei